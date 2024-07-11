Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 693,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,014. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

