Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.5 %

CP traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,512. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

