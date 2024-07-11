Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $207.15. 362,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,163. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

