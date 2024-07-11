Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 2,692,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

