Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,412 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loews by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $12,658,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Loews by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,260. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

