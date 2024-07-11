Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,383 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,348. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

