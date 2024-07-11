Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,569 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. 2,211,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

