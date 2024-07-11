Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 696,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

