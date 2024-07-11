Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Medtronic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,807,000 after buying an additional 1,318,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

