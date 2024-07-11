Metahero Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $793,751.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

