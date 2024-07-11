Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.12

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.12 and last traded at C$78.56, with a volume of 86324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$77.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Metro Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

