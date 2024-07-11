Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.89 and last traded at $132.72. Approximately 8,906,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,719,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.