MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

