Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Buys 9 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £139.41 ($178.57).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($200.20).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,553.50 ($19.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,538.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,462.18. The company has a market cap of £6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,304 ($16.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.78) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.13) to GBX 1,700 ($21.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

