Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $975.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $850.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $860.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.29 and a 200-day moving average of $701.34. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $868.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

