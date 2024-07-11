Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 10%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55. 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Moon River Moly Trading Up 10.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$20.76 million, a P/E ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

