Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $174.86 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00044409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,042,461 coins and its circulating supply is 883,358,361 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

