Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. 312,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,755,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.