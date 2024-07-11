Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. 312,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,755,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

