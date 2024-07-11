Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. 390,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,734,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

