Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. 390,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,734,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
