Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $462.59 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $282.49 and a 52 week high of $489.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.79 and a 200-day moving average of $414.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile



Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

