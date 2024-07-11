Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $107.28 million and $2.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,897.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.16 or 0.00610118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00118490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00272729 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041118 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00067066 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

