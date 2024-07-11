NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Plans $0.25 Dividend

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

NBC Bancorp Stock Performance

NCXS opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. NBC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Get NBC Bancorp alerts:

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.