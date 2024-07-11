NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Plans $0.25 Dividend

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
NBC Bancorp Stock Performance
NCXS opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. NBC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile
