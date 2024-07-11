NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.42

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

NEC Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

