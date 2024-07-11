New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 350,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 309,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
New Found Gold Stock Performance
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.
