Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.37 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and $19,096.21 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

