Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

