NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.64 or 0.99941522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070767 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

