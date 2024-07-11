NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.18. 9,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

NI Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NI by 65.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 38.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

