NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.18. 9,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.11%.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
