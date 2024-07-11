Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 290,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Nightfood has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

