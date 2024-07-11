NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.76

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 144230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get NiSource alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NiSource by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.