Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 623 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $934.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $841.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.80. The stock has a market cap of $887.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

