Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,736 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up 4.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Nordstrom worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.5 %

JWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 2,040,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

