Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 1.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 1,541,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,942,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

