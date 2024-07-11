Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $682,762.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,333,187 shares in the company, valued at $33,431,865.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 158,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,976 over the last ninety days.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Dividend Announcement

NPCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,652. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.