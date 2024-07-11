nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 510,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

