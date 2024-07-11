Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.11 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $535.27 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.93 or 0.05424889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08159478 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $9,815,860.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.