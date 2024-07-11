OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.22.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OGC
OceanaGold Price Performance
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.