Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$92.00. 1,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLY

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$234.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.