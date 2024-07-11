OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

OneMain Stock Up 1.0 %

OMF opened at $47.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

