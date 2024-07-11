Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.10% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PTIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 19,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

