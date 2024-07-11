PAID Network (PAID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.81 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $24,903.31 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.06423469 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,365.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

