PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.90% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of PainReform in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of PRFX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,120. PainReform has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

