Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 190,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 608,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

