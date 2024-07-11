Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

