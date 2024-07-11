Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 9.1%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 985,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 633,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.90.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
