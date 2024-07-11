Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.44) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.00) to GBX 330 ($4.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PETS

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.29. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,848.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 251 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($223,480.34). 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.