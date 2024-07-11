Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,678. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

