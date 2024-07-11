Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.04.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pinterest by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

