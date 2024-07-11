Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $490.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $444.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.51 and its 200-day moving average is $389.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

