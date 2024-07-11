PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Trading 1.3% Higher

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.